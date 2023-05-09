Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL)’s stock price has increased by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 10.92. However, the company has seen a 3.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) is above average at 17.06x.

The public float for LESL is 176.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.98% of that float. The average trading volume of LESL on May 09, 2023 was 3.28M shares.

LESL’s Market Performance

The stock of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has seen a 3.00% increase in the past week, with a 0.18% rise in the past month, and a -20.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for LESL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.25% for LESL stock, with a simple moving average of -18.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $16 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LESL reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for LESL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to LESL, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

LESL Trading at -2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.72. In addition, Leslie’s Inc. saw -10.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L, who sale 9,343,499 shares at the price of $12.02 back on Dec 12. After this action, Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L now owns 8,776,904 shares of Leslie’s Inc., valued at $112,308,858 using the latest closing price.

Gazaway Brad, the of Leslie’s Inc., sale 3,335 shares at $14.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Gazaway Brad is holding 130,447 shares at $49,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Equity return is now at value -59.60, with 15.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.