Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) is above average at 143.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) is $17.33, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for DRS is 50.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRS on May 09, 2023 was 668.53K shares.

DRS) stock’s latest price update

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS)’s stock price has decreased by -5.07 compared to its previous closing price of 15.77. However, the company has seen a -0.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DRS’s Market Performance

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has seen a -0.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.24% gain in the past month and a 14.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for DRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.41% for DRS stock, with a simple moving average of 26.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRS stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for DRS by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for DRS in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $17 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRS reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for DRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to DRS, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

DRS Trading at 8.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRS fell by -1.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.02. In addition, Leonardo DRS Inc. saw 17.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leonardo DRS Inc. stands at +15.04. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 11.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.