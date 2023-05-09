Jayud Global Logistics Limited (JYD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD)’s stock price has soared by 21.26 in relation to previous closing price of 3.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) is above average at 24.88x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JYD is 6.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. The average trading volume of JYD on May 09, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

JYD’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.83% for JYD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.83% for the last 200 days.

JYD Trading at -1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.50% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JYD fell by -0.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Jayud Global Logistics Limited saw -27.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.35 for the present operating margin

+6.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jayud Global Logistics Limited stands at +1.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Jayud Global Logistics Limited (JYD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.