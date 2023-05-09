Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) has surged by 8.06 when compared to previous closing price of 0.18, but the company has seen a 29.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INFI is also noteworthy at 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INFI is $2.15, which is $1.95 above than the current price. The public float for INFI is 88.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. The average trading volume of INFI on May 09, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

INFI’s Market Performance

The stock of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) has seen a 29.99% increase in the past week, with a 34.91% rise in the past month, and a -67.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.27% for INFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.30% for INFI’s stock, with a -72.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INFI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for INFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INFI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INFI reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for INFI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to INFI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

INFI Trading at 9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.97%, as shares surge +28.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INFI rose by +29.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1643. In addition, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -64.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1729.43 for the present operating margin

+22.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1711.11. Equity return is now at value 843.10, with -77.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.