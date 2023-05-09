HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has soared by 4.88 in relation to previous closing price of 0.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 98.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on May 09, 2023 was 6.50M shares.

HUBC’s Market Performance

HUBC’s stock has seen a -11.82% decrease for the week, with a -51.52% drop in the past month and a -92.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.69% for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.02% for HUBC’s stock, with a -91.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HUBC Trading at -62.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.16%, as shares sank -47.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -11.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9718. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -94.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.