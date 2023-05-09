Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) has increased by 21.10 when compared to last closing price of 0.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 22.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HPCO is 7.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.92% of that float. The average trading volume of HPCO on May 09, 2023 was 3.42M shares.

HPCO’s Market Performance

HPCO’s stock has seen a 22.22% increase for the week, with a -4.35% drop in the past month and a -23.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.93% for Hempacco Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.35% for HPCO’s stock, with a -57.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HPCO Trading at -4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.78%, as shares sank -10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPCO rose by +22.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6166. In addition, Hempacco Co. Inc. saw -19.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HPCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.76 for the present operating margin

+28.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hempacco Co. Inc. stands at -156.36. The total capital return value is set at -34.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.72.

Based on Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO), the company’s capital structure generated 79.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.28. Total debt to assets is 30.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.