Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) has increased by 7.79 when compared to last closing price of 0.67.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Right Now?

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GSMG is at -0.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GSMG is $7.50, The public float for GSMG is 26.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.51% of that float. The average trading volume for GSMG on May 09, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

GSMG’s Market Performance

GSMG’s stock has seen a 18.40% increase for the week, with a 9.96% rise in the past month and a -19.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.91% for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.36% for GSMG’s stock, with a -39.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GSMG Trading at 6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.69%, as shares surge +42.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSMG rose by +17.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5896. In addition, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited saw -50.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.01 for the present operating margin

+74.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited stands at +17.12. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.