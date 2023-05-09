Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.65 compared to its previous closing price of 54.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.

The public float for GKOS is 45.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GKOS on May 09, 2023 was 388.21K shares.

GKOS’s Market Performance

GKOS’s stock has seen a 23.76% increase for the week, with a 19.45% rise in the past month and a 17.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for Glaukos Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.73% for GKOS’s stock, with a 17.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GKOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GKOS stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for GKOS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GKOS in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $48 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GKOS reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for GKOS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 19th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GKOS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

GKOS Trading at 20.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GKOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +20.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GKOS rose by +23.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.09. In addition, Glaukos Corporation saw 34.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GKOS starting from Kliman Gilbert H, who sale 3,362 shares at the price of $53.01 back on Aug 05. After this action, Kliman Gilbert H now owns 0 shares of Glaukos Corporation, valued at $178,229 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GKOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.17 for the present operating margin

+74.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glaukos Corporation stands at -35.07. The total capital return value is set at -10.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.54. Equity return is now at value -25.90, with -13.90 for asset returns.

Based on Glaukos Corporation (GKOS), the company’s capital structure generated 72.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.94. Total debt to assets is 35.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.