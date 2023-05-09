Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, GENI stock has gone up by 34.08%, with a monthly gain of 6.86% and a quarterly plunge of -5.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.95% for Genius Sports Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.15% for GENI’s stock, with a 14.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GENI is 114.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GENI on May 09, 2023 was 995.98K shares.

GENI) stock’s latest price update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI)’s stock price has increased by 21.86 compared to its previous closing price of 4.06. However, the company has seen a 34.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/06/21 that Touchdown or Fumble? The High-Risk Strategy of a Sports Data Firm

Analysts’ Opinion of GENI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GENI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for GENI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for GENI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $7 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GENI reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for GENI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to GENI, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

GENI Trading at 13.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI rose by +29.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw 38.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.