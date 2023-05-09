GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) Stock Showcases 34.68% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) has seen a -80.19% decrease in the past week, with a 134.35% gain in the past month, and a 65.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 129.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 110.32% for GDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.68% for GDC’s stock, with a 20.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GDC is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GDC is 0.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On May 09, 2023, GDC’s average trading volume was 842.58K shares.

GDC) stock’s latest price update

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC)’s stock price has soared by 5.86 in relation to previous closing price of 5.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -80.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GDC Trading at 66.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 110.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 129.57%, as shares surge +134.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDC fell by -80.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.73. In addition, GD Culture Group Limited saw 193.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-276.21 for the present operating margin

+36.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for GD Culture Group Limited stands at -277.00. Equity return is now at value -205.00, with -126.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.