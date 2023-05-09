Examining the Volatility of Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) Stock

The stock of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has seen a -9.70% decrease in the past week, with a -9.07% drop in the past month, and a -31.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for MTCH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.77% for MTCH’s stock, with a -31.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Right Now?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is $52.00, which is $20.34 above the current market price. The public float for MTCH is 276.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTCH on May 09, 2023 was 4.30M shares.

MTCH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has plunged by -2.23 when compared to previous closing price of 33.22, but the company has seen a -9.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/14/23 that Match Group Is ‘Swiping Right on Value.’

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $50 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTCH reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for MTCH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 14th, 2023.

MTCH Trading at -12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -9.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.68. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw -21.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 7,110 shares at the price of $41.27 back on Mar 02. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 60,379 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $293,444 using the latest closing price.

Murdoch Wendi, the Director of Match Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $41.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Murdoch Wendi is holding 2,478 shares at $20,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value -26.60, with 2.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.