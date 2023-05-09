Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SPPI) Stock

The stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has seen a 21.57% increase in the past week, with a 82.38% gain in the past month, and a 50.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.80% for SPPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 46.47% for SPPI stock, with a simple moving average of 72.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SPPI is also noteworthy at 2.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SPPI is $2.76, which is $0.69 above than the current price. The public float for SPPI is 184.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. The average trading volume of SPPI on May 09, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

SPPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) has surged by 12.73 when compared to previous closing price of 1.10, but the company has seen a 21.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPPI

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPPI reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for SPPI stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on September 17th, 2020.

SPPI Trading at 53.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares surge +80.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPPI rose by +19.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8738. In addition, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 236.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPPI starting from Riga Thomas J, who sale 31,381 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Mar 15. After this action, Riga Thomas J now owns 472,411 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,979 using the latest closing price.

McGahan Keith M, the Chief Legal Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 27,197 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that McGahan Keith M is holding 189,325 shares at $21,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-718.78 for the present operating margin

+82.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -772.24. Equity return is now at value -197.90, with -75.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.