Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.'s (CRKN) Stock

The stock of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has seen a -6.64% decrease in the past week, with a 25.93% gain in the past month, and a -51.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.19% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.07% for CRKN stock, with a simple moving average of -52.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRKN is $1.50, The public float for CRKN is 16.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume of CRKN on May 09, 2023 was 8.76M shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) has surged by 33.03 when compared to previous closing price of 0.11, but the company has seen a -6.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRKN Trading at -7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.25%, as shares surge +27.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1223. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -22.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -489.10, with -203.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

