Evaluating the Impact of -4.56 Increase on Owens & Minor Inc.’s (OMI) Stock

The stock of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has gone up by 14.64% for the week, with a 19.81% rise in the past month and a -18.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.72% for OMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.36% for OMI’s stock, with a -16.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is 63.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OMI is 0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is $20.00, which is $2.02 above the current market price. The public float for OMI is 73.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.59% of that float. On May 09, 2023, OMI’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

OMI) stock’s latest price update

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.56 compared to its previous closing price of 18.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apria Stock Rockets Higher on Acquisition by Owens & Minor

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMI reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for OMI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to OMI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

OMI Trading at 21.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares surge +19.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI rose by +14.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.17. In addition, Owens & Minor Inc. saw -8.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Leon Jonathan A, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $13.50 back on Mar 22. After this action, Leon Jonathan A now owns 106,723 shares of Owens & Minor Inc., valued at $81,000 using the latest closing price.

Henkel Robert J, the Director of Owens & Minor Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $15.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Henkel Robert J is holding 28,000 shares at $15,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.94 for the present operating margin

+16.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor Inc. stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 293.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.60. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 285.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.78 and the total asset turnover is 2.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.