Evaluating the Impact of -0.58 Increase on Gen Digital Inc.’s (GEN) Stock

In the past week, GEN stock has gone down by -3.45%, with a monthly decline of -1.27% and a quarterly plunge of -19.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Gen Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.41% for GEN’s stock, with a -19.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) Right Now?

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GEN is at 0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GEN is $25.00, which is $7.93 above the current market price. The public float for GEN is 610.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.49% of that float. The average trading volume for GEN on May 09, 2023 was 4.34M shares.

GEN) stock’s latest price update

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.58relation to previous closing price of 17.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GEN Trading at -2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEN fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.46. In addition, Gen Digital Inc. saw -20.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEN starting from DERSE NATALIE MARIE, who sale 1,033 shares at the price of $21.10 back on Feb 16. After this action, DERSE NATALIE MARIE now owns 235,863 shares of Gen Digital Inc., valued at $21,796 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.05 for the present operating margin

+82.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gen Digital Inc. stands at +29.90. The total capital return value is set at 29.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.01. Equity return is now at value 84.70, with 5.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.