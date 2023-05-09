Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has seen a -4.93% decrease in the past week, with a -0.74% drop in the past month, and a -76.80% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.47% for ESPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.17% for ESPR’s stock, with a -76.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ESPR is also noteworthy at 0.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ESPR is $11.36, which is $10.01 above than the current price. The public float for ESPR is 73.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.07% of that float. The average trading volume of ESPR on May 09, 2023 was 4.05M shares.

ESPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) has decreased by -3.57 when compared to last closing price of 1.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that Alternatives to Popular Cholesterol Drug Cut Heart-Attack Risk

Analysts’ Opinion of ESPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESPR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ESPR by listing it as a “Under Perform.” The predicted price for ESPR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESPR reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for ESPR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ESPR, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

ESPR Trading at -46.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares sank -1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3075. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. saw -78.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from Looker Benjamin, who sale 1,290 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Apr 19. After this action, Looker Benjamin now owns 83,663 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,641 using the latest closing price.

Foody Joanne M., the Chief Medical Officer of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., sale 938 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Foody Joanne M. is holding 127,064 shares at $1,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.83 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -309.58. The total capital return value is set at -71.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.88. Equity return is now at value 80.70, with -77.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.