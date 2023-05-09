ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) has increased by 21.49 when compared to last closing price of 0.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 31.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) is $3.70, The public float for ERYP is 30.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ERYP on May 09, 2023 was 10.19K shares.

ERYP’s Market Performance

The stock of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) has seen a 31.16% increase in the past week, with a 16.26% rise in the past month, and a -15.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.27% for ERYP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.48% for ERYP’s stock, with a 25.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ERYP Trading at 15.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERYP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +20.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERYP rose by +33.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8573. In addition, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. saw 194.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERYP

The total capital return value is set at -80.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.61.

Based on ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP), the company’s capital structure generated 57.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.55. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.