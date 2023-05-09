Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EQH is 1.42.

The average price predicted by analysts for EQH is $35.46, which is $11.88 above the current price. The public float for EQH is 332.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQH on May 09, 2023 was 3.29M shares.

EQH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) has dropped by -1.87 compared to previous close of 24.03. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Equitable Chairman Departs Over Communications That Didn’t Meet Standards

EQH’s Market Performance

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has seen a -9.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.26% decline in the past month and a -25.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.80% for EQH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.80% for EQH’s stock, with a -18.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQH

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQH reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for EQH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to EQH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

EQH Trading at -10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares sank -3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQH fell by -9.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.25. In addition, Equitable Holdings Inc. saw -17.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQH starting from Matus Kristi Ann, who sale 19,297 shares at the price of $23.34 back on Mar 24. After this action, Matus Kristi Ann now owns 0 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc., valued at $450,372 using the latest closing price.

Eckert William James IV, the Chief Accounting Officer of Equitable Holdings Inc., sale 8,100 shares at $25.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Eckert William James IV is holding 27,062 shares at $205,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQH

Equity return is now at value 87.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.