Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.44 in comparison to its previous close of 1.80, however, the company has experienced a 0.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Right Now?

The public float for NRGV is 109.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRGV on May 09, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

NRGV’s Market Performance

NRGV stock saw a decrease of 0.58% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.82% and a quarterly a decrease of -61.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.84% for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.09% for NRGV’s stock, with a -53.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRGV

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRGV reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for NRGV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to NRGV, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 22nd of the previous year.

NRGV Trading at -20.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRGV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.29%, as shares sank -3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRGV rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7180. In addition, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. saw -44.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRGV starting from Pedretti Andrea, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $1.70 back on May 01. After this action, Pedretti Andrea now owns 2,148,216 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., valued at $42,622 using the latest closing price.

Pedretti Andrea, the Chief Technology Officer of Energy Vault Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $1.77 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Pedretti Andrea is holding 2,173,216 shares at $44,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRGV

Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -21.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.