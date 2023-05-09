Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW)’s stock price has plunge by 0.32relation to previous closing price of 88.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Right Now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01.

The public float for EW is 602.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On May 09, 2023, the average trading volume of EW was 3.28M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

EW’s stock has seen a 1.68% increase for the week, with a 6.13% rise in the past month and a 12.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.34% for EW stock, with a simple moving average of 6.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $84 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EW reach a price target of $78, previously predicting the price at $97. The rating they have provided for EW stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 08th, 2023.

EW Trading at 7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.46. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 19.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from BOBO DONALD E JR, who sale 5,635 shares at the price of $88.62 back on May 05. After this action, BOBO DONALD E JR now owns 56,225 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $499,402 using the latest closing price.

SELLERS ROBERT W.A., the SVP, Corporate Controller of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 12,270 shares at $87.20 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that SELLERS ROBERT W.A. is holding 11,750 shares at $1,069,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 17.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.