Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, DNN stock has gone up by 5.83%, with a monthly gain of 9.00% and a quarterly plunge of -17.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.27% for Denison Mines Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.21% for DNN’s stock, with a -8.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Right Now?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DNN is at 1.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DNN is $2.10, The public float for DNN is 810.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.47% of that float. The average trading volume for DNN on May 09, 2023 was 4.32M shares.

DNN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) has surged by 2.83 when compared to previous closing price of 1.06, but the company has seen a 5.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DNN Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN rose by +5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0385. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw -5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.45 for the present operating margin

-156.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp. stands at +84.71. The total capital return value is set at -8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 66.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.