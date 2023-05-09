DaVita Inc. (DVA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) has increased by 13.64 when compared to last closing price of 89.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that DaVita Stock Plummets Most Since 2000 on Outlook Cut

Is It Worth Investing in DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is above average at 15.83x. The 36-month beta value for DVA is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DVA is $92.99, which is -$11.77 below than the current price. The public float for DVA is 87.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.46% of that float. The average trading volume of DVA on May 09, 2023 was 648.77K shares.

DVA’s Market Performance

DVA stock saw an increase of 14.76% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.59% and a quarterly increase of 19.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for DaVita Inc. (DVA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.31% for DVA’s stock, with a 23.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DVA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DVA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $72 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVA reach a price target of $74, previously predicting the price at $117. The rating they have provided for DVA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to DVA, setting the target price at $117 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

DVA Trading at 23.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +18.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVA rose by +13.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.20. In addition, DaVita Inc. saw 35.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVA starting from BERG CHARLES, who sale 1,431 shares at the price of $75.13 back on Mar 09. After this action, BERG CHARLES now owns 15,733 shares of DaVita Inc., valued at $107,513 using the latest closing price.

BERG CHARLES, the Director of DaVita Inc., sale 735 shares at $81.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that BERG CHARLES is holding 17,164 shares at $60,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+22.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for DaVita Inc. stands at +4.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.55. Equity return is now at value 83.20, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on DaVita Inc. (DVA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,659.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.32. Total debt to assets is 66.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,571.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In summary, DaVita Inc. (DVA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.