CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GDTC is 1.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GDTC on May 09, 2023 was 265.16K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GDTC) stock’s latest price update

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: GDTC)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.67 in comparison to its previous close of 3.78, however, the company has experienced a 28.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GDTC’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.91% for GDTC’s stock, with a 24.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GDTC Trading at 24.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.25% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDTC rose by +28.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, CytoMed Therapeutics Limited saw 10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.