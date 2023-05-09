CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CBAY stock has gone down by -5.91%, with a monthly gain of 16.32% and a quarterly surge of 22.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.18% for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.68% for CBAY’s stock, with a 76.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CBAY is 0.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CBAY is $13.50, which is $3.31 above the current price. The public float for CBAY is 80.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBAY on May 09, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

CBAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) has dropped by -3.04 compared to previous close of 10.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBAY reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CBAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to CBAY, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

CBAY Trading at 10.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +13.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY fell by -5.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +227.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. saw 62.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from KIM DENNIS D, who sale 112,219 shares at the price of $9.54 back on Apr 17. After this action, KIM DENNIS D now owns 20,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,070,536 using the latest closing price.

KIM DENNIS D, the Chief Medical Officer of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., sale 7,781 shares at $8.98 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that KIM DENNIS D is holding 20,000 shares at $69,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

Equity return is now at value -148.20, with -62.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.