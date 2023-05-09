CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CXW is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CXW is $14.17, which is $6.8 above the current price. The public float for CXW is 113.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CXW on May 09, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CXW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) has jumped by 6.42 compared to previous close of 8.72. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/21 that Private Prisons Still Make Money From Federal Inmates Despite Biden’s Order

CXW’s Market Performance

CXW’s stock has risen by 5.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.64% and a quarterly drop of -8.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.67% for CoreCivic Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.29% for CXW’s stock, with a -9.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXW stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CXW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXW in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $17 based on the research report published on April 14th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CXW reach a price target of $10.85. The rating they have provided for CXW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 18th, 2021.

Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to CXW, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

CXW Trading at 0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares sank -2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXW rose by +5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.97. In addition, CoreCivic Inc. saw -19.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXW starting from MARSHALL THURGOOD JR, who sale 17,153 shares at the price of $9.90 back on Mar 03. After this action, MARSHALL THURGOOD JR now owns 37,678 shares of CoreCivic Inc., valued at $169,815 using the latest closing price.

Swindle, Patrick D., the Chief Operating Officer of CoreCivic Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $9.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Swindle, Patrick D. is holding 202,695 shares at $335,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+16.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for CoreCivic Inc. stands at +6.63. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on CoreCivic Inc. (CXW), the company’s capital structure generated 96.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.20. Total debt to assets is 42.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.