Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is above average at 3.80x. The 36-month beta value for CMA is also noteworthy at 1.22.

The average price estimated by analysts for CMA is $58.23, which is $21.95 above than the current price. The public float for CMA is 130.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.51% of that float. The average trading volume of CMA on May 09, 2023 was 4.53M shares.

CMA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) has plunged by -0.80 when compared to previous closing price of 36.44, but the company has seen a -14.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CMA’s Market Performance

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) has seen a -14.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.43% decline in the past month and a -51.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.32% for CMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.39% for CMA’s stock, with a -46.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CMA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CMA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $46 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to CMA, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

CMA Trading at -24.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.27%, as shares sank -15.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMA fell by -14.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.42. In addition, Comerica Incorporated saw -45.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMA starting from McKinney Cassandra M., who sale 362 shares at the price of $72.70 back on Jan 31. After this action, McKinney Cassandra M. now owns 6,250 shares of Comerica Incorporated, valued at $26,316 using the latest closing price.

McKinney Cassandra M., the EVP of Comerica Incorporated, sale 3,262 shares at $72.76 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that McKinney Cassandra M. is holding 6,825 shares at $237,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMA

Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Comerica Incorporated (CMA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.