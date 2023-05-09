Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) has increased by 0.20 when compared to last closing price of 80.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) is above average at 42.32x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is $85.00, which is $3.19 above the current market price. The public float for CL is 818.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CL on May 09, 2023 was 4.61M shares.

CL’s Market Performance

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has seen a 0.07% increase in the past week, with a 6.70% rise in the past month, and a 9.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for CL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.96% for CL stock, with a simple moving average of 6.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $84 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CL reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for CL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

CL Trading at 7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CL rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.95. In addition, Colgate-Palmolive Company saw 2.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CL starting from Tsourapas Panagiotis, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $80.78 back on May 04. After this action, Tsourapas Panagiotis now owns 6,906 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company, valued at $1,615,598 using the latest closing price.

Massey Sally, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Colgate-Palmolive Company, sale 17,239 shares at $81.16 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Massey Sally is holding 8,615 shares at $1,399,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.95 for the present operating margin

+56.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Colgate-Palmolive Company stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 37.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.06. Equity return is now at value 539.40, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), the company’s capital structure generated 2,311.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.85. Total debt to assets is 58.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,278.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.