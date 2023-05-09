ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO)’s stock price has increased by 62.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.24. However, the company has seen a 64.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) Right Now?

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLRO is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CLRO is $4.00, The public float for CLRO is 11.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLRO on May 09, 2023 was 42.40K shares.

CLRO’s Market Performance

CLRO stock saw an increase of 64.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 56.63% and a quarterly increase of 15.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.96% for ClearOne Inc. (CLRO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 59.87% for CLRO stock, with a simple moving average of 87.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLRO stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for CLRO by listing it as a “BUY – Long-Term.” The predicted price for CLRO in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $6 based on the research report published on August 16th of the previous year 2018.

CLRO Trading at 48.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares surge +62.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRO rose by +66.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +230.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3033. In addition, ClearOne Inc. saw 32.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLRO starting from Graham Derek, who sale 3,900 shares at the price of $1.64 back on Dec 16. After this action, Graham Derek now owns 3,940 shares of ClearOne Inc., valued at $6,403 using the latest closing price.

HENDRICKS LARRY, the Director of ClearOne Inc., purchase 9,000 shares at $1.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that HENDRICKS LARRY is holding 13,048 shares at $13,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.65 for the present operating margin

+37.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearOne Inc. stands at +81.56. Equity return is now at value 36.20, with 31.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.