CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF): A Technical Analysis

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is $92.32, which is $25.32 above the current market price. The public float for CF is 20.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CF on May 09, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CF) stock’s latest price update

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.96 compared to its previous closing price of 69.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

CF’s Market Performance

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has seen a -6.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.43% decline in the past month and a -21.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for CF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.58% for CF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CF stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for CF by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for CF in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $95 based on the research report published on April 10th of the current year 2023.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CF reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $104. The rating they have provided for CF stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CF, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

CF Trading at -10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares sank -8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF fell by -6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.62. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc. saw -20.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Noonan Anne P, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $118.64 back on Aug 26. After this action, Noonan Anne P now owns 26,411 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc., valued at $355,920 using the latest closing price.

Will W Anthony, the President & CEO of CF Industries Holdings Inc., sale 102,520 shares at $110.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Will W Anthony is holding 322,916 shares at $11,293,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.35 for the present operating margin

+51.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stands at +29.91. The total capital return value is set at 53.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.57. Equity return is now at value 61.90, with 22.60 for asset returns.

Based on CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), the company’s capital structure generated 63.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.97. Total debt to assets is 23.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.