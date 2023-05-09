Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX)’s stock price has plunge by -8.33relation to previous closing price of 8.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CENX is 2.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CENX is $11.00, which is $3.24 above the current price. The public float for CENX is 51.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CENX on May 09, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

CENX’s Market Performance

CENX’s stock has seen a -6.34% decrease for the week, with a -19.05% drop in the past month and a -32.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for Century Aluminum Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.53% for CENX’s stock, with a -10.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CENX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CENX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CENX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CENX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to CENX, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

CENX Trading at -19.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -20.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENX fell by -7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.77. In addition, Century Aluminum Company saw -5.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENX starting from Gary Jesse E, who sale 49,568 shares at the price of $8.88 back on Aug 15. After this action, Gary Jesse E now owns 64,400 shares of Century Aluminum Company, valued at $440,313 using the latest closing price.

Gary Jesse E, the President and CEO of Century Aluminum Company, sale 50,000 shares at $9.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Gary Jesse E is holding 113,968 shares at $488,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.34 for the present operating margin

+1.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Aluminum Company stands at -0.51. The total capital return value is set at 1.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.79. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Century Aluminum Company (CENX), the company’s capital structure generated 137.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.96. Total debt to assets is 37.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Century Aluminum Company (CENX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.