Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.04 compared to its previous closing price of 6.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Right Now?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.78x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) by analysts is $12.22, which is $1.81 above the current market price. The public float for EBR is 2.02B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On May 09, 2023, the average trading volume of EBR was 1.58M shares.

EBR’s Market Performance

The stock of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has seen a -0.59% decrease in the past week, with a 2.76% rise in the past month, and a -9.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for EBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.72% for EBR’s stock, with a -16.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EBR Trading at 2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.81. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw -15.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.69 for the present operating margin

+52.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stands at +7.77. The total capital return value is set at 3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.03.

Based on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.16. Total debt to assets is 22.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.