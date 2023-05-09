CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Stock Sees a-0.91 Decrease

The stock of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has gone up by 7.73% for the week, with a 25.00% rise in the past month and a 22.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.46% for CX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.01% for CX stock, with a simple moving average of 43.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) is above average at 17.75x. The 36-month beta value for CX is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CX is $7.17, which is $0.33 above than the current price. The public float for CX is 461.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. The average trading volume of CX on May 09, 2023 was 7.23M shares.

CX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) has decreased by -0.91 when compared to last closing price of 6.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CX reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $5.90. The rating they have provided for CX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 04th, 2023.

Redburn gave a rating of “Neutral” to CX, setting the target price at $4.90 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

CX Trading at 19.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +21.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX rose by +7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.01. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw 61.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +3.43. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.