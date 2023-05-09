Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is 48.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CAH is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is $87.59, which is $2.51 above the current market price. The public float for CAH is 256.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On May 09, 2023, CAH’s average trading volume was 2.29M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CAH) stock’s latest price update

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.74 in comparison to its previous close of 84.15, however, the company has experienced a 2.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CAH’s Market Performance

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has experienced a 2.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.47% rise in the past month, and a 7.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for CAH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.65% for CAH’s stock, with a 14.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $77 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAH reach a price target of $94, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for CAH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to CAH, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

CAH Trading at 10.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.25. In addition, Cardinal Health Inc. saw 10.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from Brennan Michelle, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $74.72 back on Nov 15. After this action, Brennan Michelle now owns 3,324 shares of Cardinal Health Inc., valued at $14,944 using the latest closing price.

Brennan Michelle, the Director of Cardinal Health Inc., purchase 200 shares at $76.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Brennan Michelle is holding 3,124 shares at $15,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.92 for the present operating margin

+3.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health Inc. stands at -0.51. The total capital return value is set at 24.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.43 and the total asset turnover is 4.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.