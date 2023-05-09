Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) has plunged by -0.51 when compared to previous closing price of 54.74, but the company has seen a -0.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/08/23 that Campbell’s Enticing Future in Snacks

Is It Worth Investing in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Right Now?

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.16x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Campbell Soup Company (CPB) by analysts is $52.80, which is -$1.34 below the current market price. The public float for CPB is 192.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.57% of that float. On May 09, 2023, the average trading volume of CPB was 2.17M shares.

CPB’s Market Performance

CPB stock saw a decrease of -0.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.82% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.34% for Campbell Soup Company (CPB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.44% for CPB stock, with a simple moving average of 4.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CPB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CPB in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $55 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPB reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for CPB stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to CPB, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

CPB Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.65. In addition, Campbell Soup Company saw -4.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPB starting from Ciongoli Adam G., who sale 37,354 shares at the price of $56.86 back on Dec 21. After this action, Ciongoli Adam G. now owns 99,385 shares of Campbell Soup Company, valued at $2,123,948 using the latest closing price.

Ciongoli Adam G., the Executive Vice President of Campbell Soup Company, sale 44,232 shares at $56.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Ciongoli Adam G. is holding 136,739 shares at $2,497,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.70 for the present operating margin

+30.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Campbell Soup Company stands at +8.84. The total capital return value is set at 13.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.55. Equity return is now at value 23.60, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Campbell Soup Company (CPB), the company’s capital structure generated 151.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.25. Total debt to assets is 42.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.