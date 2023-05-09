Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CZR is 2.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) is $72.85, which is $24.27 above the current market price. The public float for CZR is 213.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% of that float. On May 09, 2023, CZR’s average trading volume was 2.96M shares.

CZR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) has increased by 1.32 when compared to last closing price of 44.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/27/23 that Why bettors have been beating sportsbooks with NFL draft bets for years

CZR’s Market Performance

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has seen a -2.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.04% decline in the past month and a -15.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for CZR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.40% for CZR’s stock, with a -1.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CZR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CZR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CZR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $68 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CZR reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for CZR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CZR, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

CZR Trading at -1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZR fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.20. In addition, Caesars Entertainment Inc. saw 8.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CZR starting from Pegram Michael E, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $45.02 back on May 05. After this action, Pegram Michael E now owns 121,697 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,125,432 using the latest closing price.

Pegram Michael E, the Director of Caesars Entertainment Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $44.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Pegram Michael E is holding 96,697 shares at $1,118,572 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+38.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stands at -4.74. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return is now at value -31.60, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR), the company’s capital structure generated 703.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.56. Total debt to assets is 77.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 699.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.