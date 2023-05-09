Brookfield Corporation (BN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.16x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Brookfield Corporation (BN) by analysts is $49.36, which is $16.49 above the current market price. The public float for BN is 1.38B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On May 09, 2023, the average trading volume of BN was 2.73M shares.

BN) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.56 in relation to its previous close of 31.37. However, the company has experienced a -0.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BN’s Market Performance

Brookfield Corporation (BN) has seen a -0.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.01% gain in the past month and a -12.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for BN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.78% for BN’s stock, with a -9.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $41 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BN reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for BN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 06th, 2023.

BN Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BN fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.13. In addition, Brookfield Corporation saw 1.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BN starting from Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, who sale 50,256 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Mar 29. After this action, Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast now owns 21,054,667 shares of Brookfield Corporation, valued at $599,805 using the latest closing price.

Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast, the Director of Brookfield Corporation, sale 24,744 shares at $11.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Brookfield Multi-Strategy Mast is holding 21,104,923 shares at $295,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.97 for the present operating margin

+31.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Corporation stands at +2.18. The total capital return value is set at 4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.88. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Corporation (BN), the company’s capital structure generated 490.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.05. Total debt to assets is 51.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 541.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brookfield Corporation (BN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.