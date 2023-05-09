Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) has plunged by -0.84 when compared to previous closing price of 21.36, but the company has seen a 0.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) Right Now?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRX is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BRX is $24.86, which is $3.63 above the current price. The public float for BRX is 298.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRX on May 09, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

BRX’s Market Performance

BRX stock saw an increase of 0.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.92% and a quarterly increase of -8.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.92% for BRX stock, with a simple moving average of -2.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $22 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRX reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for BRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to BRX, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

BRX Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRX rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.80. In addition, Brixmor Property Group Inc. saw -6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRX starting from Aman Angela M, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $23.04 back on Feb 15. After this action, Aman Angela M now owns 162,054 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc., valued at $288,000 using the latest closing price.

Berman Michael B, the Director of Brixmor Property Group Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $22.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Berman Michael B is holding 45,146 shares at $344,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.48 for the present operating margin

+46.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stands at +29.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48.

Based on Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX), the company’s capital structure generated 180.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.35. Total debt to assets is 61.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.