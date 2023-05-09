Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) has plunged by -3.07 when compared to previous closing price of 24.12, but the company has seen a -5.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/22 that Treasury Moves to Ease Limits on Foreign Tax Credits After Companies Object

Is It Worth Investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Right Now?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BLMN is at 1.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BLMN is $29.36, which is $6.12 above the current market price. The public float for BLMN is 84.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.63% of that float. The average trading volume for BLMN on May 09, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

BLMN’s Market Performance

BLMN’s stock has seen a -5.23% decrease for the week, with a -5.42% drop in the past month and a -6.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.17% for BLMN’s stock, with a 2.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BLMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BLMN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLMN reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for BLMN stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

BLMN Trading at -7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN fell by -5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.32. In addition, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. saw 16.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from SMITH ELIZABETH A, who sale 64,295 shares at the price of $27.89 back on Feb 22. After this action, SMITH ELIZABETH A now owns 243,594 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., valued at $1,793,188 using the latest closing price.

GAINOR JOHN P JR, the Director of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $27.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that GAINOR JOHN P JR is holding 16,500 shares at $951,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.83 for the present operating margin

+13.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stands at +2.31. The total capital return value is set at 14.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.60. Equity return is now at value 43.20, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), the company’s capital structure generated 797.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.86. Total debt to assets is 65.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 729.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.