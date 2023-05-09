Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) has dropped by -1.54 compared to previous close of 17.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/12/22 that KKR and Blackstone REITs to Benefit From the Credit Slowdown, Analyst Says

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Right Now?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BXMT is at 1.38.

The public float for BXMT is 168.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.02% of that float. The average trading volume for BXMT on May 09, 2023 was 3.25M shares.

BXMT’s Market Performance

BXMT’s stock has seen a -3.58% decrease for the week, with a -1.60% drop in the past month and a -27.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.20% for BXMT’s stock, with a -26.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $19 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BXMT reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for BXMT stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to BXMT, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

BXMT Trading at -6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT fell by -3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.64. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -18.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from NASSAU HENRY N, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $17.81 back on Mar 15. After this action, NASSAU HENRY N now owns 127,348 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $178,067 using the latest closing price.

Nash Michael B., the Director of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $18.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Nash Michael B. is holding 468,455 shares at $942,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.