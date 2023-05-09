Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX)’s stock price has dropped by -14.33 in relation to previous closing price of 0.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -29.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) by analysts is $7.00, which is $9.2 above the current market price. The public float for BTTX is 5.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.49% of that float. On May 09, 2023, the average trading volume of BTTX was 92.02K shares.

BTTX’s Market Performance

BTTX stock saw a decrease of -29.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -34.43% and a quarterly a decrease of -37.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.56% for Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.53% for BTTX’s stock, with a -44.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTTX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BTTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTTX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2021.

BTTX Trading at -26.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.94%, as shares sank -45.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTX fell by -29.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2079. In addition, Better Therapeutics Inc. saw -27.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTTX starting from PERRY DAVID P, who purchase 4,969,697 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Apr 10. After this action, PERRY DAVID P now owns 11,797,348 shares of Better Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,100,000 using the latest closing price.

Armanino Andrew J., the Director of Better Therapeutics Inc., purchase 303,030 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Armanino Andrew J. is holding 454,358 shares at $250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTTX

Equity return is now at value -306.80, with -123.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.