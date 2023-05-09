Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Stock Faces 2.73% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has gone up by 9.47% for the week, with a 8.16% rise in the past month and a 9.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.20% for BSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.41% for BSY’s stock, with a 18.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) is above average at 76.91x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is $46.80, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for BSY is 219.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BSY on May 09, 2023 was 723.28K shares.

BSY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) has surged by 8.01 when compared to previous closing price of 42.07, but the company has seen a 9.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BSY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $44 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSY reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for BSY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to BSY, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

BSY Trading at 9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +7.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY rose by +8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.47. In addition, Bentley Systems Incorporated saw 22.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from BENTLEY GREGORY S, who sale 17,911 shares at the price of $41.28 back on Apr 25. After this action, BENTLEY GREGORY S now owns 8,211,049 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated, valued at $739,410 using the latest closing price.

BENTLEY GREGORY S, the Chairman, CEO & President of Bentley Systems Incorporated, sale 45,723 shares at $42.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that BENTLEY GREGORY S is holding 8,228,960 shares at $1,927,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+74.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bentley Systems Incorporated stands at +15.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.22. Equity return is now at value 34.10, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY), the company’s capital structure generated 318.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.09. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 314.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.