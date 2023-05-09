BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is $16.17, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for BLU is 103.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BLU on May 09, 2023 was 4.27M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BLU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) has jumped by 0.07 compared to previous close of 14.49.

BLU’s Market Performance

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 111.37% rise in the past month, and a 76.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for BLU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.82% for BLU’s stock, with a 52.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLU

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLU reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for BLU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to BLU, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

BLU Trading at 52.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.27%, as shares surge +108.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLU remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.01. In addition, BELLUS Health Inc. saw 76.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-489837.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BELLUS Health Inc. stands at -475500.00. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -21.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.