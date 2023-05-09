Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is $1.13, The public float for ACB is 299.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACB on May 09, 2023 was 4.33M shares.

ACB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) has dropped by -0.91 compared to previous close of 0.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACB’s Market Performance

ACB’s stock has risen by 7.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.70% and a quarterly drop of -38.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.77% for Aurora Cannabis Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.73% for ACB’s stock, with a -40.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACB Trading at -6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB rose by +7.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6202. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc. saw -29.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-157.59 for the present operating margin

-65.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stands at -776.02. The total capital return value is set at -20.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.27. Equity return is now at value -243.90, with -144.20 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), the company’s capital structure generated 40.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.94. Total debt to assets is 23.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.