Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) is $19.00, which is $3.38 above the current market price. The public float for ASUR is 18.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASUR on May 09, 2023 was 376.42K shares.

ASUR) stock’s latest price update

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.28 in relation to its previous close of 13.47. However, the company has experienced a 5.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ASUR’s Market Performance

ASUR’s stock has risen by 5.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.18% and a quarterly rise of 33.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.66% for Asure Software Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.76% for ASUR stock, with a simple moving average of 58.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASUR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ASUR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ASUR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $19 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASUR reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for ASUR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 09th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ASUR, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

ASUR Trading at 1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASUR rose by +9.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +164.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.70. In addition, Asure Software Inc. saw 54.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASUR starting from Goldstein Eyal, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $13.69 back on Mar 17. After this action, Goldstein Eyal now owns 81,617 shares of Asure Software Inc., valued at $273,880 using the latest closing price.

Oberwager Bradford Scovill, the Director of Asure Software Inc., sale 4,144 shares at $13.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Oberwager Bradford Scovill is holding 29,783 shares at $56,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.80 for the present operating margin

+51.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asure Software Inc. stands at -15.10. The total capital return value is set at -5.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.65. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Asure Software Inc. (ASUR), the company’s capital structure generated 29.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.95. Total debt to assets is 10.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.