Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.19 in comparison to its previous close of 7.43, however, the company has experienced a 26.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ASPN is also noteworthy at 2.05.

The public float for ASPN is 64.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.70% of that float. The average trading volume of ASPN on May 09, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

ASPN’s Market Performance

ASPN stock saw an increase of 26.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.52% and a quarterly increase of -27.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.84% for Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.49% for ASPN’s stock, with a -25.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ASPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $14 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASPN reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ASPN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to ASPN, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

ASPN Trading at 6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.34%, as shares surge +21.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPN rose by +26.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Aspen Aerogels Inc. saw -33.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPN starting from SWEETNAM JAMES E, who purchase 2,700 shares at the price of $11.30 back on Dec 06. After this action, SWEETNAM JAMES E now owns 6,195 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc., valued at $30,510 using the latest closing price.

Wood River Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Aspen Aerogels Inc., purchase 10,526,316 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Wood River Capital, LLC is holding 15,780,426 shares at $100,000,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.