Arrival’s (ARVL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ARVL stock has gone up by 27.08%, with a monthly decline of -60.00% and a quarterly plunge of -87.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.04% for Arrival The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.31% for ARVL’s stock, with a -91.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arrival (ARVL) by analysts is $268.44, which is -$0.94 below the current market price. The public float for ARVL is 6.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.04% of that float. On May 09, 2023, the average trading volume of ARVL was 383.28K shares.

ARVL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) has jumped by 27.75 compared to previous close of 1.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/30/22 that Arrival Stock Soars as Microfactory Builds First Electric Van

Analysts’ Opinion of ARVL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARVL stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ARVL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARVL in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $17 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARVL reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ARVL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2021.

ARVL Trading at -64.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.82%, as shares sank -65.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARVL rose by +27.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.0800. In addition, Arrival saw -69.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARVL

Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arrival (ARVL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.