Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ANET is 1.29.

The public float for ANET is 234.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANET on May 09, 2023 was 2.88M shares.

ANET) stock’s latest price update

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.07 in relation to its previous close of 137.98. However, the company has experienced a -13.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/13/23 that Arista Stock Is Rising. Profits Topped Estimates.

ANET’s Market Performance

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has experienced a -13.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.63% drop in the past month, and a 6.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for ANET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.70% for ANET stock, with a simple moving average of 5.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANET

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANET reach a price target of $164, previously predicting the price at $126. The rating they have provided for ANET stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ANET, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

ANET Trading at -10.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -15.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANET fell by -13.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.36. In addition, Arista Networks Inc. saw 13.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANET starting from Battles Kelly Bodnar, who sale 400 shares at the price of $134.74 back on May 04. After this action, Battles Kelly Bodnar now owns 2,144 shares of Arista Networks Inc., valued at $53,897 using the latest closing price.

McCool John F, the Chief Platform Officer of Arista Networks Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $145.31 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that McCool John F is holding 72 shares at $145,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANET

Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 23.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.