Ares Acquisition Corporation’s (AAC) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC) has gone up by 0.39% for the week, with a 0.63% rise in the past month and a 2.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.20% for AAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.43% for AAC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AAC) Right Now?

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AAC is 46.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAC on May 09, 2023 was 173.44K shares.

AAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AAC) has jumped by 0.29 compared to previous close of 10.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AAC Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.19% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.13%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAC rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.37. In addition, Ares Acquisition Corporation saw 3.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AAC

The total capital return value is set at -0.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.23. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.