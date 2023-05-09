ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MT is 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MT is $38.20, which is $9.96 above the current price. The public float for MT is 678.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MT on May 09, 2023 was 2.67M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MT) stock’s latest price update

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.10relation to previous closing price of 27.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MT’s Market Performance

MT’s stock has fallen by -2.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.35% and a quarterly drop of -6.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for ArcelorMittal S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.87% for MT stock, with a simple moving average of 4.49% for the last 200 days.

MT Trading at -5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MT fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.52. In addition, ArcelorMittal S.A. saw 4.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.15 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for ArcelorMittal S.A. stands at +11.65. The total capital return value is set at 18.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.52. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.76. Total debt to assets is 12.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.