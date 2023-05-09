Aramark (ARMK) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is 39.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARMK is 1.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aramark (ARMK) is $43.85, which is $9.34 above the current market price. The public float for ARMK is 256.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.97% of that float. On May 09, 2023, ARMK’s average trading volume was 3.72M shares.

ARMK) stock’s latest price update

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.72 in relation to its previous close of 34.79. However, the company has experienced a -1.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Aramark to Spin Off Uniform Service by End of 2023

ARMK’s Market Performance

ARMK’s stock has fallen by -1.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.92% and a quarterly drop of -22.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Aramark The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.87% for ARMK stock, with a simple moving average of -8.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARMK stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ARMK by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ARMK in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $38 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARMK reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for ARMK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to ARMK, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

ARMK Trading at -2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARMK fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.80. In addition, Aramark saw -17.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARMK starting from MCKEE LYNN, who sale 30,817 shares at the price of $42.46 back on Dec 13. After this action, MCKEE LYNN now owns 281,714 shares of Aramark, valued at $1,308,490 using the latest closing price.

Harrington Lauren A, the SVP and General Counsel of Aramark, sale 9,452 shares at $42.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Harrington Lauren A is holding 64,106 shares at $401,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+6.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aramark stands at +1.19. The total capital return value is set at 6.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Aramark (ARMK), the company’s capital structure generated 256.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.99. Total debt to assets is 51.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 252.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aramark (ARMK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.